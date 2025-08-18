Interfax-Ukraine
21:07 18.08.2025

Zelensky: We have possibility to buy weapons in USA

 Ukraine now has the opportunity to buy weapons in the United States thanks to the PURL program, and this will be part of the security guarantees, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"First of all, we have the possibility now to buy weapons from the United States. We are thankful for this program [PURL program] and this opportunity. We are thankful for Europe, they pay for this. We have some programs where we can have some money to finance this. This is a part of what is necessary to protect us. And this will also be part of the security guarantees," Zelenskyy said before the start of the meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

 

Tags: #zelenskyy #weapons #usa

