Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:57 18.08.2025

Zelenskyy: We are open to elections, but ceasefire needed to hold them

Zelenskyy: We are open to elections, but ceasefire needed to hold them

Ukraine is open to elections, but they must be held in safe circumstances, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Yes, of course, we are open to holding elections. We must hold elections in safe circumstances," Zelenskyy said before the start of a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

"We can work now in parliament, but to hold elections we need a ceasefire and on the battlefield in order to safely hold elections in a democratic manner, legally. That is, elections cannot be held during war," Zelenskyy said.

