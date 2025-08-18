Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:42 18.08.2025

Trump: If everything works for us today, we will have tripartite meeting

1 min read
If the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump "works," then there will be trilateral talks involving the leaders of Ukraine, the USA, and Russia, US President Donald Trump said.

Trump said before the start of his meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House on Monday that if everything works out today, they will also have a three-way conversation.

At the same time, the President of Ukraine emphasized that Ukraine is ready for a trilateral meeting.

