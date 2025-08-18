Trump: If everything works for us today, we will have tripartite meeting

If the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump "works," then there will be trilateral talks involving the leaders of Ukraine, the USA, and Russia, US President Donald Trump said.

Trump said before the start of his meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House on Monday that if everything works out today, they will also have a three-way conversation.

At the same time, the President of Ukraine emphasized that Ukraine is ready for a trilateral meeting.