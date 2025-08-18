Zelenskyy arrives at White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the White House, where he was met on the porch by U.S. President Donald Trump.

This became known from broadcasts conducted by American media.

European leaders and a Ukrainian delegation arrived at the White House earlier.

It is known that the U.S. side will be represented at the leaders' meeting by US Vice President J.D. Vance, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, U.S. Presidential Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg, and White House Chief of Staff Susan Wiles.

The Ukrainian delegation includes the head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Pavlo Palisa, and Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova.