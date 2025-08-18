Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready for real truce, establishment of new security architecture

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy coordinated positions with European partners before meeting with US President Donald Trump.

“We must stop the killings, and I thank our partners who are working toward this and ultimately toward a reliable and dignified peace. Together with the leaders of Finland, the United Kingdom, Italy, the European Commission, and the NATO Secretary General, we coordinated our positions ahead of the meeting with President Trump. Ukraine is ready for a real truce and for establishing a new security architecture. We need peace,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

The President noted that “our main goal is a reliable and lasting peace for Ukraine and for the whole of Europe.”

“Our main goal is a reliable and lasting peace for Ukraine and for the whole of Europe. And it is important that the momentum of all our meetings lead to precisely this result. We understand that we shouldn't expect Putin to voluntarily abandon aggression and new attempts at conquest. That is why pressure must work, and it must be joint pressure – from the United States and Europe, and from everyone in the world who respects the right to life and the international order,” the head of the Ukrainian state stressed.

As noted by the President’s Office of Ukraine, in Washington, Zelenskyy held a meeting with the President of Finland Alexander Stubb, the Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer, the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte.

The leaders coordinated their positions ahead of talks with US President Donald Trump, which will take place in Washington today.

Zelenskyy thanked his partners for their efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace and their active participation in diplomatic work.

All participants in the meeting noted the importance of a common position regarding the future peace agreement. They noted clear support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and the unacceptability of changing internationally recognized borders of states by force.

The leaders welcomed the readiness of the United States to participate in ensuring security for Ukraine. One of the key issues in the talks with President Trump will be the joint participation of the United States and Europe in creating a future security architecture for Ukraine, and therefore for the entire European continent.

As noted by the President’s Office of Ukraine, the joint meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, other European countries, the EU and NATO with the US President will also be attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.