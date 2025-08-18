Number of wounded in Zaporizhia grows to 33 - regional administration

The number of wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia has increased to 33 people, head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram.

"Thirty-three wounded as a result of the morning enemy attack on Zaporizhia. People continue to ask for help," he wrote.

Earlier, it was reported that 30 were wounded and three were killed as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia, among the wounded was a 17-year-old boy.

Earlier that day, it was reported that due to the enemy strike, shops and a bus stop caught fire, a minibus, residential buildings and a workshop of one of the city's enterprises were damaged. Police and rescuers pulled a man with burns out of the hole formed by the explosion; he later died.