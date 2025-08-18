Shmyhal on draft Govt Action Program: 50% of funds for weapons should go to Ukrainian manufacturers

Security and defense are among the main priorities of the draft Government Action Program presented on Monday, noted the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, former head of government Denys Shmyhal.

"At least 50% of the funds for weapons should go to Ukrainian manufacturers. We stimulate the development of production and implement appropriate mechanisms. Among them: Build with Ukraine and Build in Ukraine, the ‘Danish model,’" Shmyhal wrote on Telegram following the presentation.

He noted the interaction with partners through the new PURL and SAFE tools, the provision of the opportunity for brigades to directly purchase the equipment they need, as well as the full launch of the DOT-Chain supply management system - a "marketplace for the Armed Forces."

As reported, the draft Government Action Programme, published on Monday, notes that the programme objective of the Ministry of Defence is "the government ensures the ability of the Defence Forces to repel armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine, by moving to NATO-compatible command, weapons and communications systems, while modernising defence procurement and industry and strengthening medical, logistical and financial support."