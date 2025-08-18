Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:43 18.08.2025

Shmyhal on draft Govt Action Program: 50% of funds for weapons should go to Ukrainian manufacturers

1 min read
Shmyhal on draft Govt Action Program: 50% of funds for weapons should go to Ukrainian manufacturers

Security and defense are among the main priorities of the draft Government Action Program presented on Monday, noted the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, former head of government Denys Shmyhal.

"At least 50% of the funds for weapons should go to Ukrainian manufacturers. We stimulate the development of production and implement appropriate mechanisms. Among them: Build with Ukraine and Build in Ukraine, the ‘Danish model,’" Shmyhal wrote on Telegram following the presentation.

He noted the interaction with partners through the new PURL and SAFE tools, the provision of the opportunity for brigades to directly purchase the equipment they need, as well as the full launch of the DOT-Chain supply management system - a "marketplace for the Armed Forces."

As reported, the draft Government Action Programme, published on Monday, notes that the programme objective of the Ministry of Defence is "the government ensures the ability of the Defence Forces to repel armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine, by moving to NATO-compatible command, weapons and communications systems, while modernising defence procurement and industry and strengthening medical, logistical and financial support."

Tags: #shmyhal #government_action_program

MORE ABOUT

18:54 18.08.2025
Shmyhal to question about 'Flamingo:' Ukrainian powerful long-range weapons exist, other details later

Shmyhal to question about 'Flamingo:' Ukrainian powerful long-range weapons exist, other details later

16:10 18.08.2025
Ministry of Finance to form 2026 draft state budget on calculation of continuation of war for entire next year

Ministry of Finance to form 2026 draft state budget on calculation of continuation of war for entire next year

15:49 18.08.2025
Special Tribunal for crime of Russian aggression to begin operating by late 2026 - Govt Action Plan Draft

Special Tribunal for crime of Russian aggression to begin operating by late 2026 - Govt Action Plan Draft

15:39 18.08.2025
Ministry of Justice makes digitalization of services one of main priorities – Haluschenko

Ministry of Justice makes digitalization of services one of main priorities – Haluschenko

15:31 18.08.2025
Govt plans to expand MFA’s powers to coordinate sanctions policy - draft govt action program

Govt plans to expand MFA’s powers to coordinate sanctions policy - draft govt action program

15:14 18.08.2025
Justice Ministry cracks down on illegal state registration schemes

Justice Ministry cracks down on illegal state registration schemes

15:13 18.08.2025
Shmyhal backs arms exports after Ukrainian forces are fully supplied

Shmyhal backs arms exports after Ukrainian forces are fully supplied

15:01 18.08.2025
Ukraine's Finance Ministry plans cloud-based financial data integration and bank privatization

Ukraine's Finance Ministry plans cloud-based financial data integration and bank privatization

14:32 18.08.2025
Ukrainian Deputy PM for Reconstruction promises second front-line support package in Sept

Ukrainian Deputy PM for Reconstruction promises second front-line support package in Sept

14:20 18.08.2025
Kuleba promises second front-line support package in Sept

Kuleba promises second front-line support package in Sept

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to be provided with protection similar to that of NATO countries – Trump

Trump to brief Putin on results of his meeting with Zelenskyy

Zelensky: We have possibility to buy weapons in USA

Trump: I'd like them to stop, but strategically, that could be disadvantage for one side or the other

Zelenskyy: We are open to elections, but ceasefire needed to hold them

LATEST

Ukraine to be provided with protection similar to that of NATO countries – Trump

Trump to brief Putin on results of his meeting with Zelenskyy

Zelensky: We have possibility to buy weapons in USA

Trump: I'd like them to stop, but strategically, that could be disadvantage for one side or the other

Zelenskyy: We are open to elections, but ceasefire needed to hold them

Trump: There will be lot of good results today

Trump: If everything works for us today, we will have tripartite meeting

Zelenskyy arrives at White House

Сhild protection centers based on Barnahus model to be operational in 15 regions of Ukraine by 2025 – draft govt action program

Govt to finalize proposal on travel abroad of men aged 18-22 by end of week – Svyrydenko

AD
AD