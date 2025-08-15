US President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin begin meeting in Alaska

US President Donald Trump and Russian Presidnet Vladimir Putin have met at Elmendorf-Richardson Air Force Base in Alaska.

During the meeting at the airfield, they shook hands and left in the US president's car.

Together they walked to a platform that read: “Alaska 2025.” Journalists shouted questions at Putin, including: “Will you agree to a ceasefire?” and “Will you stop killing civilians?” Putin seemed to just shrug.