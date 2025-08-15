Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:13 15.08.2025

Defense forces hit Russian port Olya in Astrakhan region - General Staff

1 min read
Defense forces hit Russian port Olya in Astrakhan region - General Staff

Units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, launched a fire strike on the seaport of Olya in Astrakhan region of Russia, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"As part of reducing the enemy's ability to carry out air strikes, on August 14, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, carried out a fire strike on the Olya seaport (Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation)," the report says.

The Russian aggressor is reported to be using this facility as an important logistics point for the delivery of military goods from Iran. According to available information, the vessel Port Olya 4 loaded with components for Shahed-type UAVs and ammunition from Iran was hit. The results of the hit are being clarified.

Tags: #seaport_of_olya #astrakhan #defense_forces

MORE ABOUT

11:24 15.08.2025
Defense forces stop 105 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

Defense forces stop 105 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

09:12 13.08.2025
Defense forces thwart enemy assault on Pokrovsk axis

Defense forces thwart enemy assault on Pokrovsk axis

13:50 09.08.2025
Atesh agents report destruction of Shahed UAV production plant in Russian Tatarstan

Atesh agents report destruction of Shahed UAV production plant in Russian Tatarstan

11:47 09.08.2025
Occupiers lose 940 personnel, 125 units of special equipment over day – General Staff

Occupiers lose 940 personnel, 125 units of special equipment over day – General Staff

17:38 06.08.2025
Shmyhal signs order to implement DELTA system at all levels of Defense Forces

Shmyhal signs order to implement DELTA system at all levels of Defense Forces

11:48 05.08.2025
Invaders lose 1,020 people, 93 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,020 people, 93 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

09:52 05.08.2025
Defense Forces destroy 29 enemy UAVs overnight – AFU Air Force

Defense Forces destroy 29 enemy UAVs overnight – AFU Air Force

15:47 04.08.2025
Defense Forces destroy S-300 air defense missile systems in temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region – AFU General Staff

Defense Forces destroy S-300 air defense missile systems in temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region – AFU General Staff

16:33 31.07.2025
Southern Defense Forces deny reports about capture of Kamianske

Southern Defense Forces deny reports about capture of Kamianske

15:31 31.07.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on adequate budget funding for defense expenditures

Zelenskyy signs law on adequate budget funding for defense expenditures

HOT NEWS

Trump to personally meet Putin at Alaska military base

Russian Su-30SM crashed while performing mission in Zmiinyi area

Eighty-four military and civilian personnel returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity

SBU exposes 12 accomplices of Medvedchuk conducting information sabotage for Russia

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss security guarantees for lasting peace

LATEST

DeepState reports occupiers advance 16 sq. km in western Donetsk region in past 24 hours, but ‘gray zone’ shrinks

Putin should take Trump's offer seriously, start negotiations with Ukraine without any conditions – Merz

Trump to personally meet Putin at Alaska military base

Diia.Card Ukrainian govt services platform adds À-Bank to partner list

Gunpowder factory exploded in Russian Ryazan region – Center for Countering Disinformation

Online divorce service to appear in Diia govt service app this autumn – First Deputy PM

Defense Ministry approves nine new electronic warfare systems for operation in July, most of them Ukrainian-made

Russian military kill two residents of Donetsk region in past 24 hours – authorities

Since war start, SBU has exposed 52 members of Defense Forces who were Russian agents

All-time high 5,800 residents evacuated from Donetsk region during one day – regional administration

AD
AD