Defense forces hit Russian port Olya in Astrakhan region - General Staff

"As part of reducing the enemy's ability to carry out air strikes, on August 14, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, carried out a fire strike on the Olya seaport (Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation)," the report says.

The Russian aggressor is reported to be using this facility as an important logistics point for the delivery of military goods from Iran. According to available information, the vessel Port Olya 4 loaded with components for Shahed-type UAVs and ammunition from Iran was hit. The results of the hit are being clarified.