Rally in support of Ukraine held in Alaska ahead of Trump-Putin summit – media

Photo: https://x.com/OstapYarysh

A rally in support of Ukraine is taking place in Alaska on the eve of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, former Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh reported.

“Happening right now: a big pro-Ukrainian rally in Anchorage ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting. ‘Ukraine and Alaska — Russian never again,’” Yarysh said on X.

Meanwhile, the special representative of the Russian president for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, reported that he had already arrived in Alaska.