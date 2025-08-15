Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:26 15.08.2025

Rally in support of Ukraine held in Alaska ahead of Trump-Putin summit – media

1 min read
Rally in support of Ukraine held in Alaska ahead of Trump-Putin summit – media
Photo: https://x.com/OstapYarysh

A rally in support of Ukraine is taking place in Alaska on the eve of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, former Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh reported.

“Happening right now: a big pro-Ukrainian rally in Anchorage ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting. ‘Ukraine and Alaska — Russian never again,’” Yarysh said on X.

Meanwhile, the special representative of the Russian president for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, reported that he had already arrived in Alaska.

Tags: #rally #support_ukraine #alaska

MORE ABOUT

14:19 15.08.2025
Trump to personally meet Putin at Alaska military base

Trump to personally meet Putin at Alaska military base

12:52 14.08.2025
Kremlin announces Russian delegation to Alaska talks, agenda for Trump-Putin meeting

Kremlin announces Russian delegation to Alaska talks, agenda for Trump-Putin meeting

12:14 14.08.2025
Russian government aircraft flies over Arctic toward Alaska

Russian government aircraft flies over Arctic toward Alaska

17:47 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy on 'historicity' of Alaska meeting: We must wait for results

Zelenskyy on 'historicity' of Alaska meeting: We must wait for results

17:39 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy: We hope main subject at Alaska meeting to be ceasefire, after which we will have contact with Trump

Zelenskyy: We hope main subject at Alaska meeting to be ceasefire, after which we will have contact with Trump

10:36 13.08.2025
Trump and Putin to meet at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson in Anchorage

Trump and Putin to meet at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson in Anchorage

14:53 12.08.2025
Czechs could show support for Ukraine in upcoming election – Czech FM

Czechs could show support for Ukraine in upcoming election – Czech FM

14:39 11.08.2025
EU receives third tranche of EUR 1.6 billion windfall profits from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine

EU receives third tranche of EUR 1.6 billion windfall profits from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine

12:28 09.08.2025
Trump announces meeting with Putin in Alaska on Aug 15

Trump announces meeting with Putin in Alaska on Aug 15

15:33 02.08.2025
Trump's confessor to Ukrainians: Hold on, help is on the way

Trump's confessor to Ukrainians: Hold on, help is on the way

HOT NEWS

Trump to personally meet Putin at Alaska military base

Defense forces hit Russian port Olya in Astrakhan region - General Staff

Russian Su-30SM crashed while performing mission in Zmiinyi area

Eighty-four military and civilian personnel returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity

SBU exposes 12 accomplices of Medvedchuk conducting information sabotage for Russia

LATEST

DeepState reports occupiers advance 16 sq. km in western Donetsk region in past 24 hours, but ‘gray zone’ shrinks

Putin should take Trump's offer seriously, start negotiations with Ukraine without any conditions – Merz

Diia.Card Ukrainian govt services platform adds À-Bank to partner list

Gunpowder factory exploded in Russian Ryazan region – Center for Countering Disinformation

Online divorce service to appear in Diia govt service app this autumn – First Deputy PM

Defense Ministry approves nine new electronic warfare systems for operation in July, most of them Ukrainian-made

Russian military kill two residents of Donetsk region in past 24 hours – authorities

Since war start, SBU has exposed 52 members of Defense Forces who were Russian agents

All-time high 5,800 residents evacuated from Donetsk region during one day – regional administration

Two more residents of Kherson region killed by Russian shelling – authorities

AD
AD