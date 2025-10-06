Slovakia to provide Ukraine with 14th support package – defense minister

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister of Slovakia Robert Kaliňák has announced the preparation of a new support package for Ukraine, which includes the provision of engineering and mine countermeasures assistance.

"I am very pleased to announce that together with Minister Shmyhal we have just signed a memorandum on the 14th support package, which includes the provision of engineering and mine countermeasures assistance by Slovakia to Ukraine," Kaliňák said during his opening remarks at the third International Defense Industry Forum (DFNC3) on Monday.

In addition, the minister emphasized that he is in Kyiv today to identify possible projects to expand "our already quite comprehensive defense cooperation" with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal.

According to the Minister of Defense, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Slovakia has increased its artillery ammunition production capacity 15 times.

"In addition, we have tripled the production of indirect fire systems. I am very happy and pleased to see my esteemed colleagues from Denmark here and we have just completed a joint project to supply 16 fully automatic Zuzana howitzers, in a few weeks," Kaliňák emphasized.

He also noted that the information announced at the forum by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about Ukraine's ability to produce 40 units of the Bohdan self-propelled howitzer per month is "a galactic figure."

"The way Ukrainian industry is improving is truly impressive," he added.

The defense minister also reported that during a recent meeting between Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, defense cooperation was identified as one of the main topics of the upcoming fourth joint intergovernmental session.

As reported, Slovakia has provided Ukraine with 13 military assistance packages since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

In November 2023, the Fico government rejected the 14th package for EUR 40.3 million, limiting further direct military assistance to humanitarian and non-lethal (e.g. demining).