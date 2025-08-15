Trump: If it’s bad meeting it will end very quickly – media

If the meeting with Vladimir Putin is bad, it will end very quickly, US President Donald Trump suggested.

“If it is a bad meeting it will end very quickly,” he said a briefing.

At the same time, in his opinion, if the meeting is good, the parties will reach peace “in the near future.”

Trump also said that if he were not president, Putin would "take over all of Ukraine."

"If I weren't president, in my opinion, he would much rather take over all of Ukraine but I am president and he's not going to mess around with me,” Trump said.

He also believes that the situation [full-scale invasion] that arose should never have arisen.