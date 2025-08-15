Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:18 15.08.2025

Trump: If it’s bad meeting it will end very quickly – media

1 min read
Trump: If it’s bad meeting it will end very quickly – media

If the meeting with Vladimir Putin is bad, it will end very quickly, US President Donald Trump suggested.

“If it is a bad meeting it will end very quickly,” he said a briefing.

At the same time, in his opinion, if the meeting is good, the parties will reach peace “in the near future.”

Trump also said that if he were not president, Putin would "take over all of Ukraine."

"If I weren't president, in my opinion, he would much rather take over all of Ukraine but I am president and he's not going to mess around with me,” Trump said.

He also believes that the situation [full-scale invasion] that arose should never have arisen.

Tags: #putin #trump #meeting

MORE ABOUT

14:34 15.08.2025
Putin should take Trump's offer seriously, start negotiations with Ukraine without any conditions – Merz

Putin should take Trump's offer seriously, start negotiations with Ukraine without any conditions – Merz

14:19 15.08.2025
Trump to personally meet Putin at Alaska military base

Trump to personally meet Putin at Alaska military base

10:10 15.08.2025
White House discloses time of Trump-Putin meeting – media

White House discloses time of Trump-Putin meeting – media

09:36 15.08.2025
Trump: More important meeting will be the one between Putin, Zelensky and myself – media

Trump: More important meeting will be the one between Putin, Zelensky and myself – media

19:47 14.08.2025
Poroshenko calls territorial swap Putin scenario; is cautiously optimistic about Alaska meeting

Poroshenko calls territorial swap Putin scenario; is cautiously optimistic about Alaska meeting

12:52 14.08.2025
Kremlin announces Russian delegation to Alaska talks, agenda for Trump-Putin meeting

Kremlin announces Russian delegation to Alaska talks, agenda for Trump-Putin meeting

20:25 13.08.2025
Trump says Russia faces very serious consequences if Alaska meeting fails

Trump says Russia faces very serious consequences if Alaska meeting fails

20:20 13.08.2025
EU hopes for immediate 15-day ceasefire after Trump-Putin meeting – media

EU hopes for immediate 15-day ceasefire after Trump-Putin meeting – media

19:03 13.08.2025
Trump believes NATO should not be included in security guarantees for Ukraine, but USA and allies should be part of them – Macron

Trump believes NATO should not be included in security guarantees for Ukraine, but USA and allies should be part of them – Macron

18:05 13.08.2025
Merz: Ukrainian and European security issues should be discussed in Alaska, we convey this message to Trump

Merz: Ukrainian and European security issues should be discussed in Alaska, we convey this message to Trump

HOT NEWS

Trump to personally meet Putin at Alaska military base

Defense forces hit Russian port Olya in Astrakhan region - General Staff

Russian Su-30SM crashed while performing mission in Zmiinyi area

Eighty-four military and civilian personnel returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity

SBU exposes 12 accomplices of Medvedchuk conducting information sabotage for Russia

LATEST

DeepState reports occupiers advance 16 sq. km in western Donetsk region in past 24 hours, but ‘gray zone’ shrinks

Diia.Card Ukrainian govt services platform adds À-Bank to partner list

Gunpowder factory exploded in Russian Ryazan region – Center for Countering Disinformation

Online divorce service to appear in Diia govt service app this autumn – First Deputy PM

Defense Ministry approves nine new electronic warfare systems for operation in July, most of them Ukrainian-made

Russian military kill two residents of Donetsk region in past 24 hours – authorities

Since war start, SBU has exposed 52 members of Defense Forces who were Russian agents

All-time high 5,800 residents evacuated from Donetsk region during one day – regional administration

Two more residents of Kherson region killed by Russian shelling – authorities

Defense forces stop 105 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

AD
AD