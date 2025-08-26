Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:37 26.08.2025

Ukraine and Great Britain to jointly develop rehabilitation system for Ukrainian veterans

1 min read
Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Natalia Kalmykova and Minister for Veterans Affairs of Great Britain Alistair Carnes signed a memorandum as part of the implementation of the Security Agreements, which is aimed at exchanging experience and jointly developing a modern system of support for veterans.

"Ukraine and the UK will expand opportunities in vocational training, retraining, veteran entrepreneurship and employment, develop digital solutions and barrier-free access to services. They will also support adaptive sports for veterans and research in the field of rehabilitation, with a special focus on Ukraine's preparation for the Invictus Games 2027, which will be hosted by the UK," the ministry said.

According to Kalmykova, the partnership with Great Britain is a new level of international cooperation to create a system that will guarantee Ukrainian veterans modern services, rehabilitation, opportunities for development and a worthy place in society.

"The experience of our friends helps us make policies even more sustainable, and our experience is important for our allies," she added.

Tags: #alistair_carnes #support #kalmykova #veterans #memorandum

