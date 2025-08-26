Ukraine and Great Britain to jointly develop rehabilitation system for Ukrainian veterans
Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Natalia Kalmykova and Minister for Veterans Affairs of Great Britain Alistair Carnes signed a memorandum as part of the implementation of the Security Agreements, which is aimed at exchanging experience and jointly developing a modern system of support for veterans.
"Ukraine and the UK will expand opportunities in vocational training, retraining, veteran entrepreneurship and employment, develop digital solutions and barrier-free access to services. They will also support adaptive sports for veterans and research in the field of rehabilitation, with a special focus on Ukraine's preparation for the Invictus Games 2027, which will be hosted by the UK," the ministry said.
According to Kalmykova, the partnership with Great Britain is a new level of international cooperation to create a system that will guarantee Ukrainian veterans modern services, rehabilitation, opportunities for development and a worthy place in society.
"The experience of our friends helps us make policies even more sustainable, and our experience is important for our allies," she added.