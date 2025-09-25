Denmark to develop veteran programs in Kyiv – Klitschko after meeting with Copenhagen Mayor

Danish specialists will provide expert support for the development of existing initiatives for the military in Kyiv, in particular, it is about developing a module for training "veteran assistants" who will work in Kyiv Military Hub, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said after a meeting with Copenhagen Lord Mayor Lars Weiss.

"In April 2023, Kyiv and Copenhagen signed a Memorandum of Partnership. During this time, we have launched and are implementing several joint projects. In particular, regarding assistance to Ukrainian veterans. This involves providing expert support by Danish specialists to develop existing initiatives for the military in Kyiv. It also involves developing a module for training newly appointed 'veteran assistants' who will subsequently work at Kyiv Military Hub," Klitschko said in his Telegram channel.

He also said Kyiv and Copenhagen are exchanging experience in employing people with visual impairments.

"We also discussed employing people with visual impairments. The purpose of the project is to exchange experience between institutions in Kyiv and Copenhagen that are engaged in the social and labor adaptation of blind/low-vision people. Kyiv is interested in further cooperation with Copenhagen and the implementation of joint projects," Klitschko said.

In addition, he invited the mayor of Copenhagen to participate in the Berlin Platform international investment forum which will be held in November in the German capital to raise funds for the restoration of Kyiv and Ukraine.

As previously reported, Klitschko, together with Mayor of Berlin Kai Wegner, discussed the organization of the Berlin Platform investment forum. The event will be attended by mayors of European cities, representatives of big business and financial institutions.