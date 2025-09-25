Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:49 25.09.2025

Decision on Ukrainian territory should be made by Ukraine, Europe will continue support - von der Leyen

2 min read
Decision on Ukrainian territory should be made by Ukraine, Europe will continue support - von der Leyen

The European Union will continue to support Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty, but the decision on which territory to defend belongs to Ukraine itself, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said.

"What the United States does is their decision, but the European Union has always made it clear that we will support Ukraine and provide it with everything it needs. So far, EUR 175 billion have been invested in Ukraine's defense, as well as in its economic survival. And we will not stop there. We will stand by Ukraine. And this also includes providing them with the military potential they need to defend their country," von der Leyen said in an interview with CNN.

At the same time, she stressed, the final decision should be made by the Ukrainian side.

"The goal is, of course, to decide which Ukrainian territory needs to be protected. That is Ukraine's decision. And we respect that. The goal is for Putin to come to the negotiating table, to come to the negotiating table because we all want peace," she explained.

Von der Leyen also stressed that Ukraine's fight is not just for its own independence and sovereignty, it is a matter of world order and respect for the charter, sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries.

"We are working very hard to support Ukraine, and also to show that there is a strong coalition of the willing that ensures that once peace is established, we can at least provide Ukraine with security guarantees," she said.

"It took some time, but the evidence is compelling to show President Trump that President Putin is a predator, that he does not want peace, and that we must make it very clear that international rules must be respected. And that is what you heard from him yesterday," von der Leyen added.

Tags: #ursula_von_der_leyen #territory #european_union

MORE ABOUT

10:01 25.09.2025
Unacceptable that Russian energy is returning to EU 'through back door' - von der Leyen

Unacceptable that Russian energy is returning to EU 'through back door' - von der Leyen

15:52 22.09.2025
European defense chiefs eye drone defense system on eastern frontier

European defense chiefs eye drone defense system on eastern frontier

21:28 17.09.2025
New package of EU sanctions may be presented as early as Friday – presidential advisor

New package of EU sanctions may be presented as early as Friday – presidential advisor

09:57 01.09.2025
Russian invaders occupy 2,300 sq km of Ukrainian territory, capture 130 settlements in six months – ISW

Russian invaders occupy 2,300 sq km of Ukrainian territory, capture 130 settlements in six months – ISW

09:38 01.09.2025
Von der Leyen says Europe developing precise plans for sending troops to Ukraine – media

Von der Leyen says Europe developing precise plans for sending troops to Ukraine – media

14:00 28.08.2025
EU chief plans 7-country tour of Russian border to promote defense buildup

EU chief plans 7-country tour of Russian border to promote defense buildup

11:57 28.08.2025
EU considers Russian strike on building near EU mission deliberate

EU considers Russian strike on building near EU mission deliberate

17:12 19.08.2025
Trump after meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders: Ukraine will get its life back, gain a lot of territory

Trump after meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders: Ukraine will get its life back, gain a lot of territory

14:02 11.08.2025
EU confirms emergency foreign ministers meeting on upcoming Trump-Putin talks

EU confirms emergency foreign ministers meeting on upcoming Trump-Putin talks

11:45 11.08.2025
Graham proposes Russia-Ukraine territory swap in ceasefire deal

Graham proposes Russia-Ukraine territory swap in ceasefire deal

HOT NEWS

GUR destroys two Russian An-26s, enemy radar in Russia-occupied Crimea

Zelenskyy: With Crimea, Russia returns to old imperial habit of taking what is precious to its neighbors

Ukraine decides to open arms exports to show partners systems tested in real war – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy at UNGA: Tens of thousands of people have already learned to kill with drones because of the war against Russia

Zelenskyy at UNGA: Ukraine has drones that can fly 2,000-3,000 km

LATEST

Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Uman pass without significant violations - police

Ukraine could receive new ERA tranche as early as Oct – Defense Minister

Anti-corruption agency warns again of mounting threats to institutional independence

Presidents of Ukraine, Angola discuss food policy, agricultural partnership

Zelenskyy meets Spanish PM, discusses support for Ukraine, EU membership

Ukraine calls for bringing to justice those responsible for Russian war crimes - MFA

GUR destroys two Russian An-26s, enemy radar in Russia-occupied Crimea

Defense Forces destroy 150 of 176 Russian UAVs – Air Force

Rubio reiterates Trump's call to take 'meaningful steps toward durable resolution of Russia-Ukraine war' at meeting with Lavrov

Zelenskyy: With Crimea, Russia returns to old imperial habit of taking what is precious to its neighbors

AD
AD