Romania scrambles F-16 jets in response to russian strikes near southern Odesa region

Romania scrambled fighter jets overnight on November 22 due to Russian airstrikes near Ukraine's Odesa region close to the Romanian border, and air alerts were issued for towns along the Danube, Digi24 reported.

"Two F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft were launched in the early hours of November 22 from the 86th Air Base to monitor the air situation along the border with Ukraine amid Russian attacks near Romania's frontier," the country's Ministry of National Defense said Saturday morning, according to Digi24.

At 01:33, an air alert was issued for towns in the northern part of Tulcea County after Russian attack drones were identified near the Ukrainian city of Izmail.

The ministry said no airspace violations were recorded. The jets returned to the Borcea base at 03:42.

"We are in constant contact with our allies, exchanging operational information in real time and acting decisively to ensure the security of Romania and NATO's eastern flank," the statement added.

The Russian strike damaged the Orlivka border crossing between Ukraine and Romania, halting operations until repairs are completed.

Earlier this week, during a mass Russian attack on Ukraine, one of the drones flew over Romania and Moldova. Poland also scrambled aircraft and temporarily closed the Rzeszów and Lublin airports as a precaution.

On November 17, several Romanian villages along the Danube ordered evacuations due to a fire on an LNG tanker off the Ukrainian coast following Russian strikes.