Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:14 06.08.2025

Putin's meeting with Witkoff ends in Kremlin

1 min read
Putin's meeting with Witkoff ends in Kremlin

Vladimir Putin's meeting with US President's special envoy Steven Witkoff has concluded in the Kremlin, Russian media reported with reference to the Russian President's press service.

The conversation reportedly lasted about three hours.

Witkoff arrived in Moscow early on Wednesday morning and was met by Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and special representative of the Russian President for economic cooperation with foreign countries.

This is already Witkoff's fifth visit to Russia since the beginning of the year; he last came to Moscow on April 25, and was also received by Putin.

Tags: #putin #witkoff

MORE ABOUT

09:09 04.08.2025
Trump announces date of Witkoff's visit to Moscow

Trump announces date of Witkoff's visit to Moscow

11:36 02.08.2025
Putin wants to take whole Ukraine, but it's going to be very hard for him – Trump

Putin wants to take whole Ukraine, but it's going to be very hard for him – Trump

21:16 29.07.2025
Trump reduces Russia's deadline to 10 days

Trump reduces Russia's deadline to 10 days

16:37 29.07.2025
Putin rejects peace efforts, maximum synchronization of sanctions necessary – FM Sybiha

Putin rejects peace efforts, maximum synchronization of sanctions necessary – FM Sybiha

15:35 28.07.2025
Trump says disappointed with Putin, will shorten 50-day ultimatum

Trump says disappointed with Putin, will shorten 50-day ultimatum

15:22 25.07.2025
Erdogan to hold talks with Trump and Putin to learn about their intentions for Istanbul meeting

Erdogan to hold talks with Trump and Putin to learn about their intentions for Istanbul meeting

10:44 22.07.2025
Putin afraid only of Trump - Ukrainian FM

Putin afraid only of Trump - Ukrainian FM

13:26 16.07.2025
Zelenskyy: Show of force could force Putin to peace table

Zelenskyy: Show of force could force Putin to peace table

10:05 15.07.2025
Trump confident Putin knows what fair deal is

Trump confident Putin knows what fair deal is

20:11 14.07.2025
NATO Secretary General advises Putin to take Ukraine negotiations more seriously after Trump’s announcement of tariffs

NATO Secretary General advises Putin to take Ukraine negotiations more seriously after Trump’s announcement of tariffs

HOT NEWS

NATO takes Russian UAV violations of Lithuanian airspace seriously

Zelenskyy hopes for constructive dialogue with new Polish president

Russia attacks gas transit station serving US, Azerbaijan pipeline - Energy Ministry

Government appoints Tsyvinsky BES director

Culture ministry urges boost in 2026 cinema funding to at least UAH 500–600 mln

LATEST

G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine: Appointment of BES Director contributes to improvement of business climate in Ukraine

NATO takes Russian UAV violations of Lithuanian airspace seriously

Enemy advances into Serebryansk forest - DeepState

Donetsk exodus surges, only 1,370 remain in Pokrovsk

Zelenskyy hopes for constructive dialogue with new Polish president

MP Friz: I hope new head of BES will justify public's trust

Cabinet backs protection for military whistleblowers – Shmyhal

Russia attacks gas transit station serving US, Azerbaijan pipeline - Energy Ministry

Bridge collapse leaves 1,000 residents stuck in Kherson neighborhood

Government appoints Tsyvinsky BES director

AD
AD