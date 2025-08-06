Putin's meeting with Witkoff ends in Kremlin

Vladimir Putin's meeting with US President's special envoy Steven Witkoff has concluded in the Kremlin, Russian media reported with reference to the Russian President's press service.

The conversation reportedly lasted about three hours.

Witkoff arrived in Moscow early on Wednesday morning and was met by Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and special representative of the Russian President for economic cooperation with foreign countries.

This is already Witkoff's fifth visit to Russia since the beginning of the year; he last came to Moscow on April 25, and was also received by Putin.