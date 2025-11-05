Sybiha discusses strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities with US Ambassador to NATO in Kyiv

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met on Wednesday with a delegation of permanent representatives of NATO member states to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, led by US Permanent Representative Matthew Whitaker.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press service, the delegation also included representatives from the United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, and France.

"The Ukrainian Foreign Minister thanked NATO allies for their support and involvement in peace efforts. The parties paid particular attention to practical steps to strengthen Ukraine's long-range capabilities," the message reads.

Sybiha noted that Ukraine's well-thought-out and effective campaign to strike legitimate military targets on Russian territory is already yielding concrete results and weakening the aggressor's military potential. He called on allies to strengthen Ukraine's long-range capabilities to force Russia to end the war.

The Foreign Minister separately expressed gratitude to the United States and President Donald Trump for their leadership in peace efforts and pressure on Russia.

"We see that Russia is not demonstrating a willingness to negotiate a diplomatic settlement. Ukraine must be in a strong position, and we are grateful to all our allies for their support. It is important now to further strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to achieve parity and an advantage on the battlefield," the minister noted.

The Foreign Minister briefed allies on the Ukrainian army's priority needs and called for continued active support for the PURL initiative, which has already proven its value and effectiveness.

"PURL must function effectively and deliver rapid, tangible results. Its importance stems from operational necessity. We are grateful to all allies already participating in the initiative and encourage others to join or expand their participation," the minister noted.

Sybiha also invited foreign companies to expand joint production, in particular drones and missiles.

The Foreign Minister also emphasized that, with the intensification of Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure, Ukraine needs additional air defense capabilities capable of providing reliable coverage for energy facilities and a stable energy supply ahead of the winter period.

Sybiha also noted the need to increase sanction pressure on Russia as an effective tool for deterring the aggressor and called on allies to make a decision on using frozen Russian assets abroad for the defense and restoration of Ukraine.