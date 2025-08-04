Lviv Franko University, Lviv Polytechnic, Kyiv Shevchenko National University most popular universities

The most popular universities in terms of the number of applications submitted by applicants were Lviv National University named after I. Frank, Lviv Polytechnic National University and Kyiv National University named after T. Shevchenko, Serhiy Babak, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, has said.

"Looking at the top ten universities where applicants submitted the most applications this year, we can say that there is no single "center of gravity" where everyone is trying to enroll en masse. On the contrary, we see diversity. Applicants choose not only metropolitan, but also regional universities," Babak wrote in the Telegram channel.

In particular, among the main category of applicants (those who enroll in a bachelor's degree after high school), the most popular were: Lviv National University named after I. Frank (44,000 applications), Lviv Polytechnic National University (41,800 applications) and Kyiv National University named after Taras Shevchenko (34,100).

"By the way, the talk that children have gone abroad en masse and our classrooms will be empty at the beginning of the year, as we see, turned out to be an exaggeration. This year, more than 1,138,00 applications were submitted, of which about 800 thousand are for bachelor's degrees. This is even more than last year. That is, we do not see a decline in interest in studying in Ukrainian higher education institutions. On the contrary, we see an active admissions campaign," the head of the committee emphasized.

He said that almost a third of applications (29.4%) fall on Kyiv, half as many on Lviv, followed by Kharkiv, Odesa and Dnipro.

"It is characteristic that in terms of the number of applications for the budget, the situation is more or less the same, but the Kharkiv and Odesa regions are changing places there. I assume that in Kharkiv, applicants are mainly oriented towards state universities and specialties, while in Odessa they are more inclined towards private educational institutions," the report says.

As reported, during the 2025 admission campaign, 816,000 applications were submitted for bachelor's and master's degrees in medicine, which is 3% more than the previous year. Among the specialties that attracted the most applications in 2025: management, psychology, philology, law, marketing, economics and international economic relations, computer science, secondary education, software engineering and medicine.