Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:12 04.08.2025

Lviv Franko University, Lviv Polytechnic, Kyiv Shevchenko National University most popular universities

2 min read
Lviv Franko University, Lviv Polytechnic, Kyiv Shevchenko National University most popular universities

The most popular universities in terms of the number of applications submitted by applicants were Lviv National University named after I. Frank, Lviv Polytechnic National University and Kyiv National University named after T. Shevchenko, Serhiy Babak, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, has said.

"Looking at the top ten universities where applicants submitted the most applications this year, we can say that there is no single "center of gravity" where everyone is trying to enroll en masse. On the contrary, we see diversity. Applicants choose not only metropolitan, but also regional universities," Babak wrote in the Telegram channel.

In particular, among the main category of applicants (those who enroll in a bachelor's degree after high school), the most popular were: Lviv National University named after I. Frank (44,000 applications), Lviv Polytechnic National University (41,800 applications) and Kyiv National University named after Taras Shevchenko (34,100).

"By the way, the talk that children have gone abroad en masse and our classrooms will be empty at the beginning of the year, as we see, turned out to be an exaggeration. This year, more than 1,138,00 applications were submitted, of which about 800 thousand are for bachelor's degrees. This is even more than last year. That is, we do not see a decline in interest in studying in Ukrainian higher education institutions. On the contrary, we see an active admissions campaign," the head of the committee emphasized.

He said that almost a third of applications (29.4%) fall on Kyiv, half as many on Lviv, followed by Kharkiv, Odesa and Dnipro.

"It is characteristic that in terms of the number of applications for the budget, the situation is more or less the same, but the Kharkiv and Odesa regions are changing places there. I assume that in Kharkiv, applicants are mainly oriented towards state universities and specialties, while in Odessa they are more inclined towards private educational institutions," the report says.

As reported, during the 2025 admission campaign, 816,000 applications were submitted for bachelor's and master's degrees in medicine, which is 3% more than the previous year. Among the specialties that attracted the most applications in 2025: management, psychology, philology, law, marketing, economics and international economic relations, computer science, secondary education, software engineering and medicine.

Tags: #popular #universities

MORE ABOUT

15:52 27.05.2025
Program for attracting foreign university lecturers to Ukrainian universities will be launched next year – Kovalska

Program for attracting foreign university lecturers to Ukrainian universities will be launched next year – Kovalska

12:14 12.11.2024
Every fourth respondent does not support govt measures against those trying to defer mobilization by enrolling in university

Every fourth respondent does not support govt measures against those trying to defer mobilization by enrolling in university

19:55 05.12.2023
Babak: Only 20% of pedagogical university graduates work as teachers

Babak: Only 20% of pedagogical university graduates work as teachers

19:30 22.02.2023
Damage caused to Ukrainian medical universities during war estimated at UAH 385 mln – Accounting Chamber

Damage caused to Ukrainian medical universities during war estimated at UAH 385 mln – Accounting Chamber

19:09 24.03.2022
Entry into universities in 2022 can be carried out on multi-subject online test – MP

Entry into universities in 2022 can be carried out on multi-subject online test – MP

19:03 14.03.2022
AACSB, AMBA, BGA and EFMD announce suspension of accreditation of activities of Russian institutions – ministry

AACSB, AMBA, BGA and EFMD announce suspension of accreditation of activities of Russian institutions – ministry

16:12 25.10.2021
Universities in five regions of Ukraine switch to distance learning - Education Ministry

Universities in five regions of Ukraine switch to distance learning - Education Ministry

13:44 29.09.2021
Universities manage to adapt to new working conditions during COVID-19 pandemic - representatives of Ukrainian universities

Universities manage to adapt to new working conditions during COVID-19 pandemic - representatives of Ukrainian universities

17:13 28.09.2021
Teachers of Ukrainian universities actively getting vaccinated against COVID-19

Teachers of Ukrainian universities actively getting vaccinated against COVID-19

10:32 28.07.2021
EIB to provide EUR 49 mln loan for energy-efficient modernization of buildings of six universities

EIB to provide EUR 49 mln loan for energy-efficient modernization of buildings of six universities

HOT NEWS

SBU arrests 'mole' in defense ministry transport service

Trump announces date of Witkoff's visit to Moscow

AFU General Staff, SBU confirm defeat of Russian facilities involved in armed aggression against Ukraine

Air Defense eliminate 45 out of 53 enemy drones

Zelenskyy and Starmer discuss sanctions against Russia, cooperation with American partners

LATEST

Berezhna invites Japan to join Alliance for Cultural Resilience, Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund

Just 7% of displaced plan return home in next 6 months

Kyiv prosecutors want Podilsky Bridge deal canceled, UAH 2 bln returned

Ukrainian-Polish expedition begins search and exhumation work in Lviv

Russia plans to use Donetsk airport to launch Shahed UAVs – ISW

SBU arrests 'mole' in defense ministry transport service

Khmelnytsky region attacked, no injuries reported

Engineering boom will show in 3-4 years

'Peace through strength' concept has been working since the appearance of American nuclear submarines - Yermak

Trump announces date of Witkoff's visit to Moscow

AD
AD