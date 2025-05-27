Program for attracting foreign university lecturers to Ukrainian universities will be launched next year – Kovalska

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Olena Kovalska says that starting next year, a program to attract teachers from foreign universities to Ukrainian universities will be launched.

"This program now has a good justification. There are a lot of initiatives within the framework of the Presidential Fund for Support of Education and Science, and one of them is to attract teachers from foreign universities to Ukraine," Kovalska told reporters on Tuesday in Kyiv.

She said that in the ramps of the project, universities will initiate contact with one or another professor-lecturer with the assistance of the Fund.

"We are currently working on it, and starting next year it will go to universities," Kovalska added, noting that everything will depend on the initiative of the universities.