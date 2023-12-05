Babak: Only 20% of pedagogical university graduates work as teachers

The system of pedagogical education should be revised in Ukraine, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation Serhiy Babak has said.

"It is necessary to revise the system of pedagogical education. Not to mention the fact that only 20% of pedagogical university graduates work as teachers – this is a tragedy. This is covered by 99% from budget funds. And we are working on the issue with the government," he said during the presentation of the 2022 results of the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA 2022) on Ukraine.

The parliamentarian also pointed at the issue of quality of pedagogical education and training of teachers.