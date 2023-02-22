Damage caused to Ukrainian medical universities during war estimated at UAH 385 mln – Accounting Chamber

Ukrainian medical universities have suffered damage worth around UAH 385.3 million in wartime, according to the data provided by six universities, the Accounting Chamber said in a report on the effectiveness of spending the public funds allocated to the Health Ministry of Ukraine for training medical and pharmaceutical specialists.

"As a result of the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, the property of eight universities owned by the Health Ministry was damaged, while Luhansk and Donetsk medical universities were forced to move. According to six universities, the total cost of the damage is estimated at UAH 385.3 million," the Accounting Chamber said on its website.

Currently, 16 medical universities continue to operate in Ukraine.