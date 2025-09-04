Education Ministry introduces additional university admission for Ukrainians graduating in Poland

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has introduced additional admission to higher education institutions for Ukrainian citizens who have graduated from school or college in Poland and have the results of the "matura" exam (egzamin maturalny).

"Applications will be submitted through educational institutions (with the possibility of remote submission of applications) is already open - the deadlines for accepting applications are determined by higher education institutions, and enrollment is carried out no later than October 20. Additional admission is carried out exclusively on a contract basis, but with the possibility of receiving an educational grant," the ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that now higher education institutions will be able to accept the results of the matura as a basis for enrollment.

In particular, from now on, Ukrainian applicants can submit applications with the results of the matura provided that at least four subjects of the matura exam have been passed in the year of admission, necessarily Polish language and mathematics and two more subjects of choice.

It is reported that in order to submit an application, it is necessary to: select an educational program on the website vstup.edbo.gov.ua; submit an application in person to the educational institution or remotely (via a communication channel determined by the educational institution).

"This year, 178,720 first-year students have already been enrolled in Ukrainian higher education institutions (excluding admission to military and other specialized institutions, data on which are not disclosed). The additional enrollment allows citizens of Ukraine who took the matura abroad to join the Ukrainian academic community this academic year - without postponing the start of their studies," the report says.

Matura (egzamin maturalny) is a standardized final exam in Poland after completing complete secondary education; the results are used, among other things, for admission to universities. Mandatory components include the Polish language (oral and written parts), a modern foreign language and mathematics, as well as at least one additional subject at an advanced level.