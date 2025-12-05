Invaders capture nearly 12 square km in Siversk axis over past day, but make no progress in other directions – DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Russian occupiers have increased their activity near the town of Siversk in Bakhmut district of Donetsk region, and over the past 24 hours have advanced in Siversk and neighboring Lyman directions near the villages of Vyyimka and Yampil, reports the OSINT project of DeepState.

"The enemy has advanced near Yampil, Siversk, and Vyyimka," the project’s Telegram channel reported on Friday.

There was no mention of the occupation of specific settlements.

According to DeepState maps, the occupiers increased their area of ​​control in the northern direction, where Siversk and Vyyimka are located, by 11.53 square kilometers, while the gray zone of undefined control increased by another 4.25 square kilometers. In the estuary direction, where Yampil is located, they increased their area of ​​control by 0.27 square kilometers, while the gray zone decreased by 2.25 square kilometers.

The gray zone also expanded by 6.25 square kilometers in Novo-Pavlivka direction north of Huliaipole in Zaporizhia region, where enemy activity had been recorded in recent weeks, but the occupied area there has not increased since Tuesday.

Other sections of the front remain unchanged.

In total, the occupiers seized 11.8 square kilometers in 24 hours, while the gray zone expanded by 12.75 square kilometers.

As reported, last week, the occupiers increased their area of ​​control by an average of 13 square kilometers per day, while the gray zone decreased by an average of 2.5 square kilometers per day.