European Commission to facilitate Ukraine's access to EU cybersecurity pool - Virkkunen

The European Commission stands ready to facilitate Ukraine’s access to the cybersecurity pool, said Henna Virkkunen, Vice-President of the European Commission for Technological Sovereignty, Security and Democracy.

"My services and I personally support Ukraine in overcoming the challenges posed by Russia’s aggressive war, in particular from a technology and cybersecurity perspective. We are working with Ukraine to support the development of cyber capabilities, in particular through the working arrangement between the EU Cybersecurity Agency and the relevant Ukrainian service. This is a mutually beneficial task, as the EU can learn a lot from Ukraine’s experience in countering cyber threats. We also stand ready to facilitate Ukraine’s access to the EU Cybersecurity Pool for rapid response and immediate recovery," Virkunen said during the 11th Kyiv Youth Security Forum GEN W²: Code the Future.

She also noted that another important area of cooperation is high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.

"We also support Ukraine’s integration into the Digital Single Market. We will soon welcome Ukraine into the EU roaming area. We look forward to Ukraine’s integration into our work on the EU digital wallet and support Ukraine’s early integration into the EU legal framework for digital services and markets. We also promote Ukraine’s participation in EU-funded digital programs," Virkunen emphasized.

The 11th Kyiv Youth Security Forum GEN W²: Code the Future is being held with the support of the NATO Mission to Ukraine and the Friedrich Ebert Foundation in partnership with the Technological Forces of Ukraine association.

