URCS volunteers provide 24/7 assistance to victims in Vyshhorod after Russian UAV strikes

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) are on duty around the clock at aid and rescue points in Vyshhorod (Kyiv region), where the consequences of Russian UAV strikes on the residential sector on the night of November 30 are being eliminated.

"Currently, 24-hour duty has been organized at the rescue points, and construction materials have been provided for the temporary repair of damaged homes. The Ukrainian Red Cross aid point and the rescue point are operating, where victims and rescuers involved in the response can warm up, rest, charge their mobile phones and drink hot tea. Volunteers are also participating in the dismantling of emergency structures," the URCS said on Facebook on Tuesday.

In total, more than 30 volunteers are involved in the work.

Work to eliminate the consequences continues.