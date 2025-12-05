Ukraine, EU, and USA must have common negotiating position to end the war – Yatsenyuk

Interfax-Ukraine
Ukraine, the European Union, and the United States of America should develop a common negotiating position to end the war, according to Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum (KSF) and former Prime Minister of Ukraine (2014-2016).

"The Americans, Europeans, and Ukraine must be on the same side. They must have a common negotiating position. As of today, this is not the case," he said during a press conference at the 11th Kyiv Youth Defense Forum.

Yatsenyuk noted that he sees no reason for a just and lasting peace to be concluded between Ukraine and Russia through US mediation.

"I call these negotiations ‘creeping capitalist negotiations.’ We appreciate the efforts of the American administration. But these efforts can only be successful if the United States has a common position with all countries, members of NATO and the European Union," he noted.

