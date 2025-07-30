Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:34 30.07.2025

Firefighters injured while fighting large-scale fire at warehouses outside Kharkiv – Synehubov

Due to an enemy strike, a fire broke out in the warehouses of a civilian enterprise in Vasyshcheve, covering about 20 thousand sq m, two rescuers were injured during the extinguishing, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Synehubov has said.

"The employees of the State Emergency Service localized the fire. These are flammable structures, inside there are goods of exclusively civilian use, in particular food products. Therefore, the fire spread quite rapidly. Two employees of the State Emergency Service were injured: one suffered carbon monoxide poisoning and heat stroke, the other received burns," - wrote Synehubov on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, more than 100 firefighters, about 50 units of equipment, as well as a fire train are working at the scene.

Tags: #kharkiv_region #firefighters #synehubov

