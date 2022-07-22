Rada committees plan to create special subcommittees on European integration – Stefanchuk

Each committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine plans to create special subcommittees that will deal with issues of European integration, Chairman of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"We want to make a subcommittee on European integration issues in each committee, as one specialized committee cannot institutionally cope with all the number of bills. It is necessary that there be sectoral expertise for each type of bill, for each industry. And then we will reach a harmonious ratio of Europeanness and quality of our bills," the Verkhovna Rada chairman told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

He also said that a representative has been appointed in the parliament who "will coordinate all activities related to European integration," who will be in direct contact with Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Olha Stefanishyna.