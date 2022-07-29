Facts

17:39 29.07.2022

Govt expects parliament to consider 50 approved European integration bills soon – Shmyhal

1 min read
Govt expects parliament to consider 50 approved European integration bills soon – Shmyhal

The government expects that the Verkhovna Rada will soon consider 50 submitted and agreed European integration bills, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky clearly emphasized that the European integration of Ukraine has moved from a foreign policy vector to the sphere of our domestic policy. We are not postponing the introduction of European directives and rules until the end of the war. We are doing it now. In the near future, we expect the parliament to consider 50 submitted and agreed European integration bills," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

The prime minister said that the ministries would also soon complete the preparation of all bills relating to the implementation of the Association Agreement with the European Union.

 

Tags: #european_integration #bills

MORE ABOUT

14:59 22.07.2022
Rada committees plan to create special subcommittees on European integration – Stefanchuk

Rada committees plan to create special subcommittees on European integration – Stefanchuk

16:37 07.07.2022
Rada plans to adopt about 30 European integration bills by year end – MP

Rada plans to adopt about 30 European integration bills by year end – MP

19:31 02.05.2022
Number of countries prepare legislative mechanisms for confiscation of Russian property to compensate Ukraine for military losses

Number of countries prepare legislative mechanisms for confiscation of Russian property to compensate Ukraine for military losses

12:34 02.04.2022
Stefanchuk signs bills adopted by Rada on Friday

Stefanchuk signs bills adopted by Rada on Friday

14:23 02.03.2022
EU prohibits euro bills from being brought into Russia, except by tourists and diplomats

EU prohibits euro bills from being brought into Russia, except by tourists and diplomats

19:47 15.02.2022
TCG to discuss Donbas status bill - Scholz

TCG to discuss Donbas status bill - Scholz

13:18 20.09.2021
Coordination Rada includes bills on deoligarchization, budget filling in agenda of Rada plenary week

Coordination Rada includes bills on deoligarchization, budget filling in agenda of Rada plenary week

10:20 27.07.2021
Bills on architecture supervision reform should be developed involving professional community – Architects Union

Bills on architecture supervision reform should be developed involving professional community – Architects Union

13:51 05.12.2020
Razumkov signs laws to support entrepreneurs amid quarantine

Razumkov signs laws to support entrepreneurs amid quarantine

15:59 24.12.2019
Bills for heating could be cut by UAH 300-400 in Dec thanks to taking market price into account – PM

Bills for heating could be cut by UAH 300-400 in Dec thanks to taking market price into account – PM

AD

HOT NEWS

Patronage service of Azov regiment confirms death of its captured fighters as result of invaders' strike on colony in occupied Olenivka

Number of injured as result of strike on residential area of ​​Mykolaiv reaches 15 people – President's Office dpty head

Purpose of Russian shelling of Olenivka is to disrupt agreements on exchange of prisoners – Podoliak

AFU does not launch missile strikes on Olenivka; Russia carries out targeted deliberate shelling of pretrial detention facility, where Ukrainian prisoners also kept – AFU

Ukraine ready to export grain from port of Odesa, waiting for signals from partners about start of transportation – Zelensky

LATEST

Acting SBU Chief: Claims about Ukrainian army's alleged shelling of Olenivka a provocation, evidence prove attack was mounted by occupiers

Patronage service of Azov regiment confirms death of its captured fighters as result of invaders' strike on colony in occupied Olenivka

Ports Odesa, Chornomorsk prepare 10 vessels with grain for shipping

Men with dual citizenship may leave abroad only after termination of Ukrainian citizenship – Border Guard Service

Biletsky: We're collecting information about victims, executors of war crime in Olenivka

North Macedonia supplies T-72 tanks to Ukraine – media

Odesa ports load grain into ships waiting to go to sea – President's Office Dpty Head Tymoshenko

Brink: G7 comes to Odesa to demonstrate world to be watching and hold Russia accountable

As result of strike on Kramatorsk, one killed, five wounded

Number of injured as result of strike on residential area of ​​Mykolaiv reaches 15 people – President's Office dpty head

AD
AD
AD
AD