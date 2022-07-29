Govt expects parliament to consider 50 approved European integration bills soon – Shmyhal

The government expects that the Verkhovna Rada will soon consider 50 submitted and agreed European integration bills, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky clearly emphasized that the European integration of Ukraine has moved from a foreign policy vector to the sphere of our domestic policy. We are not postponing the introduction of European directives and rules until the end of the war. We are doing it now. In the near future, we expect the parliament to consider 50 submitted and agreed European integration bills," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

The prime minister said that the ministries would also soon complete the preparation of all bills relating to the implementation of the Association Agreement with the European Union.