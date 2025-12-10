European Commissioner Kos in Ukraine for 2-day visit

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/marta.kosmarko

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos is on a two-day visit to Ukraine, during which she will hold an informal meeting of EU ministers in Lviv.

The European Commission said on Wednesday that "today and tomorrow, Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos will be in Ukraine to discuss the country’s accession to the EU with member states at an informal meeting of EU ministers." "The discussions will also focus on Ukraine’s reform agenda, in particular on developing the rule of law, and the ongoing reconstruction efforts supported by the EU," the press release said.

The EC also reported that on Wednesday morning, Kos, together with Deputy Minister of Energy for European Integration Olga Yukhymchuk, visited a thermal power plant (the name was not specified), which "has been repeatedly targeted by Russia and is being restored with the support of the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine." "This restoration of the plant is an example of the EU’s efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s energy resilience - from repairing critical infrastructure to expanding district heating, renewable energy sources and energy-efficient buildings - ensuring heating for essential services this winter," the statement said.

Also on Wednesday afternoon, the European Commissioner, together with Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka and Vice-Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksandr Korniyenko, will meet with Ukrainian civil society to discuss EU enlargement policy and the role of civil society in supporting reform efforts.

She will then hold a meeting with Kachka on the reform needs for Ukraine’s EU accession.

On Thursday, Kos will attend a ceremony to commemorate the fallen defenders. "After that, she will join the informal General Affairs Council in Lviv. Together with Deputy Prime Minister Kachka and Minister for European Affairs of the Danish EU presidency, Marie Bjerre, she will take part in discussing the state of the accession negotiations. A joint press conference is planned after the meeting.