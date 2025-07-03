Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:47 03.07.2025

Number of victims in Poltava grows to 59 – police

1 min read

The number of people wounded as a result of enemy shelling of Poltava has increased to 59, the press service of the National Police of Ukraine reports.

"We currently know of two deaths, and another 59 people are injured," Police said on the Telegram channel.

As reported, the enemy struck Poltava community on Thursday morning. Earlier, the press service of the Ground Forces reported that as a result of one of the hits, a fire broke out in the building of Poltava United City Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TCK). Due to another hit, near Poltava Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TCK), a fire broke out on the territory of a private residential building.

Earlier, it was reported that two people were killed and 24 were wounded. Vitaliy Sarantsev, a representative of the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that four servicemen were wounded.

Tags: #poltava #victim

