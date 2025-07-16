Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:13 16.07.2025

Partners' meeting on Patriot system transfer to Ukraine may take place on July 23 – media

16.07.2025
Representatives of the partner countries are preparing a meeting on Wednesday, July 23, to find and transfer additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, Claudia Tanios, a senior producer at Al Jazeera, has said, citing anonymous sources.

"Meeting of Patriot owner nations and Ukraine donors, aiming to find additional Patriot air defense batteries for Ukraine and chaired by NATO's top military commander, could take place Wednesday next week, source close to talks tells Reuters," Tanios wrote on the social network X on Wednesday.

The NATO Supreme Allied Commander is likely to mean the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Alexus Hrynkevich, but Interfax-Ukraine has no confirmation of this.

As reported, US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Ukraine would receive additional American-made Patriot air defense systems as part of the new agreement. Germany has offered to buy two systems, and Norway has offered a third. The United States has far more Patriot batteries than any other military — more than 60 out of about 180 worldwide, according to weapons trackers at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London.

Trump later said that "there is one country that has 17 Patriots ready to deploy." On July 16, Trump told reporters at Andrews Air Force Base that the deployment of Patriots to Ukraine had already begun.

