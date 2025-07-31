Russian strike kills 1, wounds 11 in Kramatorsk – Donetsk official

Photo: https://t.me/VadymFilashkin/

At least one person was killed and 11 others were injured in a Russian strike on a residential building in Kramatorsk (Donetsk region) on Thursday afternoon, Donetsk Regional Military Administration head Vadym Filashkin has said, as of 15:55.

"At least one person was killed and 11 were injured in Kramatorsk. The Russians launched a targeted strike on a 5-story building, half of the building was completely destroyed. Among the injured, one person is in serious condition," Filashkin said on Telegram.

It is not yet known whether people may be trapped under the rubble.

All relevant services are working at the scene of the strike.