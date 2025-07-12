Russia launched 26 cruise missiles, 597 drones overnight, tougher secondary sanctions needed – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Russia launched 26 cruise missiles and 597 drones against Ukraine overnight, most of which were destroyed, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported Saturday morning.

"Last night, Russia's strikes extended from the Kharkiv and Sumy regions to the Lviv region and Bukovyna. 26 cruise missiles and 597 attack drones were launched, more than half of them were "shaheds." More than 20 missiles and the vast majority of drones were destroyed. I thank our air defense forces for this result," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

The president expressed condolences over the deaths in Chernivtsi: "Sadly, there were hits on civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings. As of now, 2 people have been reported killed in Chernivtsi. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Around 20 more people injured in the attack are receiving all the necessary assistance."

He also stressed the need for urgent international action: "The pace of Russia’s aerial strikes demands swift decisions – and it can be curbed through sanctions right now. Tough secondary sanctions are needed against everyone helping the Russians produce drones and profiteer from oil. More air defense systems are needed, along with investments in interceptor drones, which are already delivering good results. This war can only be stopped through strength. We expect not just signals from our partners, but actions that will save lives," Zelenskyy said.