Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:39 10.07.2025

Number of casualties from massive Russian air attack on Kyiv rises to 22 – KMVA


As of 1:50 p.m. Thursday, the number of victims of the massive nighttime missile and drone attack on Kyiv has increased to 22 people, including a young child, Kyiv City Military Administratioan head Timur Tkachenko has said on Telegram,

"People who were injured as a result of another act of Russian terror continue to seek help. As of 1:50 p.m., 22 people have been injured," Tkachenko wrote.

He had previously reported 19 victims. Two women died in the attack.

