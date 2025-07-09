Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:44 09.07.2025

Poroshenko: Ukraine deserves government that works to preserve state

2 min read
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

The MP of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko commented on the information about the allegedly planned changes in the government with a call for the formation of a government of national trust, the political force's website reported on Wednesday.

"The opposition insisted that the government be changed and that a government of national unity be finally formed, which now, given the current state of affairs, should turn into a government of national salvation," Poroshenko said during a briefing.

According to him, "the incumbent first deputy prime minister is claiming the position of prime minister," and in this case, he expressed doubt that such a change would be a renewal of the government. "This government has been working for more than four years without any program. What are they intended for? What are they going to do? They were not presented in the Verkhovna Rada. They are hiding from the report... Therefore, our demand is a report from each minister with sufficient time to inform the country and partners about what has been done and what tasks are ahead. Before the government is approved, there should be a program," the politician said.

He expressed belief that Ukraine deserves a government that works "not for itself, but for the Ukrainian soldier, for the front and for the preservation of the state."

"We must create a government of national unity. We must unite the country," Poroshenko summed up.

As reported, on June 16, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Holos faction) admitted that in June the Verkhovna Rada might amend the law that would allow the dismissal of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and terminate the powers of the incumbent government under martial law. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied information about the alleged resignation of Shmyhal, who has held the post of prime minister since March 4, 2020.

 

Tags: #poroshenko

