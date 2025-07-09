Shmyhal: Ukraine's needs for external financing in 2026 to remain at over $40 bln

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

Ukraine's needs for external financing in 2026 will remain at the level of over $40 billion, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"The key priority of the Ukrainian Donor Platform remains the financial capacity of our state. URC-2025 was launched with the 14th meeting of the Platform's Steering Committee. In my speech, I informed that the government submitted amendments to the law on the state budget at the end of June, which provided for an increase in spending on the country's defense capability by almost $10 billion. This will help effectively counteract the enemy," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel following the results of his online speech at the meeting.

He emphasized that external financing is critically important for Ukraine, as it allows it to direct its own resources to the defense of the country.

"This year, Ukraine has already attracted $22 billion in external financing. At the same time, the challenge is 2026. Our needs for external financing will remain at the level of over $40 billion. The key task should be to develop mechanisms and tools that will allow attracting these funds," he added.

As reported, the need for external financing of the state budget for 2025 is $39 billion.

As previously noted, the budget's external financing needs for 2026 are estimated at around $39 billion. Of this amount, the sources of approximately half have been confirmed.