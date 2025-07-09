Composer Ihor Poklad passes away

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Composer Ihor Poklad has died at the age of 84, according to his wife Svitlana Poklad.

"That's all…… I loved, love and will always love you…. Pray for Ihor Dmytrovych, please…For his immortal soul…” she wrote on Facebook.

Ihor Poklad is a Ukrainian composer and opera master, laureate of the Shevchenko Prize, Honored Artist of the Ukrainian SSR, People's Artist of Ukraine and Hero of Ukraine. In 2024, the president presented him with the award "National Legend of Ukraine."