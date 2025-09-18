Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:27 18.09.2025

Ukrainian saboteurs eliminate 8 Russian officers near occupied Polohy

2 min read

Eighteen officers of the Russian occupation army died as a result of a sabotage in the area of ​​the village of Voskresenka near the city of Polohy (Zaporizhia region) at the end of August, the press service of the state project of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War "I Want to Live" has said.

"Some 18 officers of the operational staff of the headquarters of the 35th Combined Arms Army died as a result of a sabotage in the Zaporizhia region. On August 30, saboteurs attacked an area near ​​the village of Voskresenka: unknown well-wishers set fire to dry grass near the command post of the 35th Army. The fire quickly spread to the premises and dugouts of the command post," the project's press service said in a message on Telegram on Thursday.

It is reported that due to the smoke and carbon monoxide filling of the command post, army command officers were poisoned to death, including the deputy head of the missile forces and artillery department, as well as specialists in planning and modeling operations. The project lists the names, positions and military ranks of the deceased and notes that "there are no safe places for Russian occupation forces on the territory of Ukraine."

Tags: #died #russian_occupation

MORE ABOUT

14:21 13.08.2025
Shelling kills man in front-line Kivsharivka in Kharkiv region – prosecutors

Shelling kills man in front-line Kivsharivka in Kharkiv region – prosecutors

13:31 09.08.2025
Occupiers attack car with drone in Bilenke, Zaporizhia region, two civilians killed – police

Occupiers attack car with drone in Bilenke, Zaporizhia region, two civilians killed – police

11:06 09.08.2025
Two killed in attack by Russian FPV drone on Zaporizhia district – local authorities

Two killed in attack by Russian FPV drone on Zaporizhia district – local authorities

17:42 04.08.2025
Occupiers destroy house in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhia region, two civilians killed

Occupiers destroy house in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhia region, two civilians killed

11:20 01.08.2025
Five children killed in yesterday's Russian strike in Kyiv – Zelenskyy

Five children killed in yesterday's Russian strike in Kyiv – Zelenskyy

09:26 01.08.2025
Woman dies as result of shelling of Kherson – authorities

Woman dies as result of shelling of Kherson – authorities

11:16 30.07.2025
Death toll in Novoplatonivka, Kharkiv region, increases to six

Death toll in Novoplatonivka, Kharkiv region, increases to six

13:08 26.07.2025
Authorities: 66-year-old man dies in Nikopol region due to artillery shelling

Authorities: 66-year-old man dies in Nikopol region due to artillery shelling

09:11 09.07.2025
Composer Ihor Poklad passes away

Composer Ihor Poklad passes away

09:58 21.08.2024
15-year-old teenager, wounded due to shelling of cafe in Zaporizhia region, dies

15-year-old teenager, wounded due to shelling of cafe in Zaporizhia region, dies

HOT NEWS

Trump: Situation moving towards Third World War, but now that is no longer case

Central Election Commission recognizes Tetiana Chornovil as elected Ukrainian MP

Bodies of 1,000 victims repatriated to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

More than 170 square km, nine settlements liberated since start of Dobropillia counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

Shmyhal says Ukraine will soon produce 1,000 interceptor drones daily

LATEST

Russia’s population may decline by at least 25% in next 50 years

Trump: Situation moving towards Third World War, but now that is no longer case

Founding forum of Association of Frontline Cities held in Kharkiv

Peace must be acceptable to Ukrainian state and requires strength - Polish defense minister

Kyivteploenergo announces another search of office by National Police, groundless disruption of enterprise's work

Zelenskyy, commanders discuss needs of 82nd separate airborne assault Bukovyna brigade

Ukraine, Romania, and Moldova agree to jointly nominate Trypillian cultural heritage for UNESCO World Heritage List

Central Election Commission recognizes Tetiana Chornovil as elected Ukrainian MP

Final defense of business plans of REDpreneurUA program participants takes place in Kyiv

Bodies of 1,000 victims repatriated to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

AD
AD