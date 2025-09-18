Ukrainian saboteurs eliminate 8 Russian officers near occupied Polohy

Eighteen officers of the Russian occupation army died as a result of a sabotage in the area of ​​the village of Voskresenka near the city of Polohy (Zaporizhia region) at the end of August, the press service of the state project of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War "I Want to Live" has said.

"Some 18 officers of the operational staff of the headquarters of the 35th Combined Arms Army died as a result of a sabotage in the Zaporizhia region. On August 30, saboteurs attacked an area near ​​the village of Voskresenka: unknown well-wishers set fire to dry grass near the command post of the 35th Army. The fire quickly spread to the premises and dugouts of the command post," the project's press service said in a message on Telegram on Thursday.

It is reported that due to the smoke and carbon monoxide filling of the command post, army command officers were poisoned to death, including the deputy head of the missile forces and artillery department, as well as specialists in planning and modeling operations. The project lists the names, positions and military ranks of the deceased and notes that "there are no safe places for Russian occupation forces on the territory of Ukraine."