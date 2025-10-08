Trump says 7,812 soldiers died in the Russian war against Ukraine last week

Photo: https://edition.cnn.com

US President Donald Trump said that 7,812 soldiers have died in Russia’s war against Ukraine. The statement was made at a joint briefing with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday.

"You know, there’s something going on with Russia, with Ukraine. This is what happened last week, Mark, 7,812 people died. Soldiers. Mostly soldiers. But 7,000 — more than 7,000 — almost 8,000 soldiers died. It’s crazy. I thought it would be one of the easiest solutions. I get along very well with Putin. And I’m very disappointed in him, because I thought it would be easy to solve, but it turned out to be maybe harder than the Middle East," Trump said.