Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:59 08.07.2025

Official of State Space Agency of Ukraine sentenced to 15 years in prison for working with enemy – SBU

Official of State Space Agency of Ukraine sentenced to 15 years in prison for working with enemy – SBU

Thanks to the evidence base of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), an FSB agent who spied for the enemy at the State Space Agency of Ukraine was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

In the Telegram channel on Tuesday, the SBU reported that counterintelligence and SBU investigators detained him in the spring of this year during a meeting at the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

According to the SBU, the official was remotely recruited by the Russian special service in 2024 through his wife, who lives in Rostov-on-Don and collaborates with the occupiers.

As the investigation established, the enemy was interested in the secret information to which the agent had access, in particular in the field of satellite images and the location of strategic enterprises.

"Among other things, the FSB tried to obtain intelligence information about the location of factories that produce navigation systems and high-precision weapons for the defense of Ukraine. The traitor was also supposed to give the occupiers the current locations of military warehouses," the report says.

According to the case materials, the defendant agreed to work for the FSB in exchange for money. In addition, the official planned to leave for the Russian Federation after retirement in the summer of 2025.

During the searches, a phone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from the agent.

Based on the materials of counterintelligence and investigators of the Security Service, the court found him guilty under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed by a group of persons in a preliminary conspiracy under martial law).

The investigation was conducted under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.

