524 targets neutralized, including 41 missiles, hits at 14 locations – Ukrainian Air Force

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

The Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 524 enemy targets last night, including seven Kalibr cruise missiles, and recorded hits of seven missiles and 34 UAVs, the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force has said.

"On the night of November 19 (from 18:00 on November 18), the enemy launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities of Ukraine using strike UAVs, air- and ground-based missiles. In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and escorted 524 air attack vehicles - 48 missiles and 476 UAVs of various types," the message of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Telegram channel on Wednesday reads:

"According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defense systems shot down/suppressed 483 air targets: 442 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs (drones of other types); 34 Kh-101 cruise missiles; seven Caliber cruise missiles," the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

According to the press service, seven missiles and 34 strike UAVs hit at 14 locations and the fall of downed (fragments) at six locations.

The press service provides data on the means by which the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine.

- 476 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type (drones of other types) from the directions of Shatalovo, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied Crimea (about 300 of them - "Shaheeds");

- 40 cruise missiles Kh-101 (launch areas: Vologda, Astrakhan regions - RF);

- 7 cruise missiles Kalibr (from the Black Sea),

- 1 ballistic missile Iskander-M (launch area: Rostov region, Russia).

The Air Force said that the main direction of the Russian attack this time fell on the Lviv region, Ternopil region and Kharkiv region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, several enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety rules.