Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:27 03.07.2025

Ukraine signs joint production document with USA – Zelenskyy

1 min read

Ukraine has signed a document on joint production with the United States, involving several companies that focus primarily on the production of drones of various types, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Today we began our visit to Denmark with a very important meeting and an important document signing - this is a co-production between Ukraine and the United States of America. There will be several campaigns - they focus primarily, first of all, only on drones of different types," Zelenskyy said in a comment to journalists.

According to the president, the number of drones is expected to reach hundreds of thousands this year, and there will also be an increase next year.

"The main component is the interceptor drones, which have already proven themselves in Ukraine. We have already tested these drones with several companies. Now we have finally signed a very serious product, a serious contract. We are very much counting on shooting down such a large number of Shaheds," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He also reported an agreement with colleagues that some production facilities will be able to access the corresponding technologies.

Tags: #zelenskyy #ukraine #usa

MORE ABOUT

20:48 03.07.2025
President of European Commission calls on EU states to invest in Ukrainian defense industry

President of European Commission calls on EU states to invest in Ukrainian defense industry

20:46 03.07.2025
Estonia to host Ukraine Recovery Conference in 2027 – FM

Estonia to host Ukraine Recovery Conference in 2027 – FM

20:44 03.07.2025
Zelenskyy discusses defence funding with Frederiksen and EU leaders in Denmark

Zelenskyy discusses defence funding with Frederiksen and EU leaders in Denmark

20:03 03.07.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on traceability of aquatic bioresources

Zelenskyy signs law on traceability of aquatic bioresources

19:58 03.07.2025
Putin reiterates to Trump that Russia won’t back down from its goals in war with Ukraine

Putin reiterates to Trump that Russia won’t back down from its goals in war with Ukraine

19:48 03.07.2025
Forests of Ukraine sets record, sells unprocessed wood for UAH 8.9 bln in Q2 2025

Forests of Ukraine sets record, sells unprocessed wood for UAH 8.9 bln in Q2 2025

19:48 03.07.2025
Forests of Ukraine sets record, sells unprocessed wood for UAH 8.9 bln in Q2 2025

Forests of Ukraine sets record, sells unprocessed wood for UAH 8.9 bln in Q2 2025

19:43 03.07.2025
USA and Ukraine working on arranging phone call between Zelenskyy and Trump

USA and Ukraine working on arranging phone call between Zelenskyy and Trump

19:32 03.07.2025
Zelenskyy on Trump-Putin talk: Not sure they have many common topics to discuss

Zelenskyy on Trump-Putin talk: Not sure they have many common topics to discuss

19:25 03.07.2025
Car sales in Ukraine increase by 23% in June, almost equal to last year's in 6 months

Car sales in Ukraine increase by 23% in June, almost equal to last year's in 6 months

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on Trump-Putin talk: Not sure they have many common topics to discuss

Zelenskyy hopes to discuss US support with Trump in coming days

Ukraine preparing agreements on joint production in Denmark – Zelenskyy

Russia kills two people, wounds six more in Odesa port with Iskander – dpty PM

Two dead, 47 injured in Poltava – police

LATEST

EU must strengthen support for Ukraine in all possible ways, increase pressure on Russia - Danish PM

Number of victims in Poltava grows to 59 – police

Sybiha thanks Pope Leo XIV for hosting group of children from Ukraine

Sybiha meets with URCS management, cooperation memo being prepared

EU committed additional EUR 24 bln of military support since beginning of 2025 – Costa

NATO should mobilize defense industry and invest in Ukrainian military-industrial complex – Yermak

Online monitoring system for 2030 National Energy and Climate Plan progress to be developed by late 2025 – Economy Ministry

Invaders advance in Kamyanske, Zirka, near Andriyivka, Bohatyr, Nelypivka and Synkivka – DeepState

Amount of national cashback paid in May increases by 10%, becomes record since start of program – Economy Ministry

Danish allies invest in our defense industry and in European security – Yermak

AD
AD