Ukraine signs joint production document with USA – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has signed a document on joint production with the United States, involving several companies that focus primarily on the production of drones of various types, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Today we began our visit to Denmark with a very important meeting and an important document signing - this is a co-production between Ukraine and the United States of America. There will be several campaigns - they focus primarily, first of all, only on drones of different types," Zelenskyy said in a comment to journalists.

According to the president, the number of drones is expected to reach hundreds of thousands this year, and there will also be an increase next year.

"The main component is the interceptor drones, which have already proven themselves in Ukraine. We have already tested these drones with several companies. Now we have finally signed a very serious product, a serious contract. We are very much counting on shooting down such a large number of Shaheds," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He also reported an agreement with colleagues that some production facilities will be able to access the corresponding technologies.