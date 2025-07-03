Ukraine to be ready to open other clusters of EU accession talks later this year – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is ready to open the first cluster of Basics on negotiations on joining the European Union and will be ready for other clusters later this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Ukraine has already done everything necessary to start accession negotiations, including the readiness to open the first main cluster, and we will be ready for other clusters later this year. It is time to open the clusters," Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Denmark.

The President stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation and coordination through the EU and NATO now, when there are doubts about the US' continued support for Europe.