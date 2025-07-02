Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:12 02.07.2025

Ukraine getting ready for meetings in Europe, in particular in Denmark – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is preparing for new meetings in Europe, in particular in Denmark, with weapons production being key issues, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Today there were many different meetings - preparatory meetings first of all. We are preparing for meetings in Europe, in particular in Denmark, also with our other partners. And among the main issues will be weapons production - our joint investments, our joint projects," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Tuesday.

Tags: #europe #meetings

