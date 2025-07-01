Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine/

URCS-IHL

IHL Summer School on intl humanitarian law starts

KYIV. July 1 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The 2025 Summer School on International Humanitarian Law (IHL Summer School), a flagship initiative of the Ukrainian Red Cross, has officially begun.

“This year, over 60 representatives from state authorities, including members of the Interdepartmental Commission on the Application and Implementation of International Humanitarian Law, as well as foreign delegates, are taking part in the event,” URCS said on Face book Tuesday.

This year, the Ukrainian Red Cross IHL Summer School brought together a record number of representatives from across the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. Among the delegates were representatives from the Danish Red Cross, Norwegian Red Cross, Finnish Red Cross, Canadian Red Cross, British Red Cross, Lithuanian Red Cross, and the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Geneva. Among the teachers are recognized international and Ukrainian experts.

According to the Director General of the Ukrainian Humanitarian Law Association, Maksym Dotsenko, today international humanitarian law for Ukraine is not just legal norms, but rules that can save lives. He emphasized that without strong political will, IHL does not work, and Ukraine is already demonstrating this will.

The summer school is held with the aim of in-depth study of the basics of international humanitarian law (IHL) and the practice of its application by civil servants. The training is aimed at increasing participants' awareness of IHL and the effective application of the knowledge gained in further work, in particular in the aspects of protecting war victims and providing qualified assistance to victims.