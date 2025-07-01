At least two hits of SBU drones on buildings of Kupol plant in Izhevsk recorded, fire breaks out – source

SBU drones hit the Kupol plant in Izhevsk, which produces the Tor and Osa air defense systems, as well as drones for the Russian army, an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine.

As is known, on the morning of July 1, long-range SBU drones struck the production facilities and warehouses of the Izhevsk electromechanical plant Kupol, located in the Republic of Udmurtia. The distance to the target is over 1,300 kilometers.

This enterprise fulfills orders from the Russian Ministry of Defense: it specializes in production of anti-aircraft missile systems Tor and Osa, and is also a developer of Harpy strike drones. The plant is under international sanctions as an object of the Russian military-industrial complex.

At least two hits of SBU drones on the plant's buildings were recorded, after which a fire broke out.

"The SBU continues to strike with surgical precision at the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex that are working for the war against Ukraine. Each such special operation reduces the enemy's offensive potential, disrupts military production chains and demonstrates: there are no safe zones for its military infrastructure even in the deep rear of Russia," a source in the SBU noted.

Videos from social networks