Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:26 01.07.2025

At least two hits of SBU drones on buildings of Kupol plant in Izhevsk recorded, fire breaks out – source

1 min read
At least two hits of SBU drones on buildings of Kupol plant in Izhevsk recorded, fire breaks out – source

SBU drones hit the Kupol plant in Izhevsk, which produces the Tor and Osa air defense systems, as well as drones for the Russian army, an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine.

As is known, on the morning of July 1, long-range SBU drones struck the production facilities and warehouses of the Izhevsk electromechanical plant Kupol, located in the Republic of Udmurtia. The distance to the target is over 1,300 kilometers.

This enterprise fulfills orders from the Russian Ministry of Defense: it specializes in production of anti-aircraft missile systems Tor and Osa, and is also a developer of Harpy strike drones. The plant is under international sanctions as an object of the Russian military-industrial complex.

At least two hits of SBU drones on the plant's buildings were recorded, after which a fire broke out.

"The SBU continues to strike with surgical precision at the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex that are working for the war against Ukraine. Each such special operation reduces the enemy's offensive potential, disrupts military production chains and demonstrates: there are no safe zones for its military infrastructure even in the deep rear of Russia," a source in the SBU noted.

Videos from social networks

 

Tags: #kupol_plant #sbu #izhevsk

MORE ABOUT

15:59 28.06.2025
SBU special operation: Enemy Pantsir-S1 missile system, three helicopters destroyed

SBU special operation: Enemy Pantsir-S1 missile system, three helicopters destroyed

21:04 27.06.2025
Trump interested in Ukraine's achievements in weapons production – Yermak

Trump interested in Ukraine's achievements in weapons production – Yermak

20:50 27.06.2025
Prosecutor General: We’re creating new units based on SBU that will collect evidence for special tribunal on aggression

Prosecutor General: We’re creating new units based on SBU that will collect evidence for special tribunal on aggression

20:36 27.06.2025
SBU, Special Operation Forces destroy two Russian Su-34 aircraft at Marinovka airfield in Volgograd region, two more damaged

SBU, Special Operation Forces destroy two Russian Su-34 aircraft at Marinovka airfield in Volgograd region, two more damaged

17:02 23.06.2025
SBU chief: We show mutual respect, cooperate with partners, who often learn from us

SBU chief: We show mutual respect, cooperate with partners, who often learn from us

17:01 23.06.2025
SBU chief on 'Operation Spiderweb': 117 drones used, each operative responsible for own sector

SBU chief on 'Operation Spiderweb': 117 drones used, each operative responsible for own sector

16:10 23.06.2025
Ukraine thwarts assassination attempt on Yermak’s brother Denys

Ukraine thwarts assassination attempt on Yermak’s brother Denys

16:44 17.06.2025
Enemy agents sentenced to 15 years in prison for blowing up a car carrying AFU soldier in Kharkiv – SBU

Enemy agents sentenced to 15 years in prison for blowing up a car carrying AFU soldier in Kharkiv – SBU

20:01 13.06.2025
SBU transfers Sea Baby to Museum of History in Second World War

SBU transfers Sea Baby to Museum of History in Second World War

15:37 11.06.2025
Commission agrees to provide 10 days for SBU investigation, postpones interviews with candidates to head BES to June 21, 22, 23

Commission agrees to provide 10 days for SBU investigation, postpones interviews with candidates to head BES to June 21, 22, 23

HOT NEWS

Chernyshov appeals bail set at UAH 120 million

Air defense shot down 159 enemy missiles, 4,600 drones in June - Ukrainian Air Force

Zelenskyy signs documents for ratification of Agreement on Special Tribunal for Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine

Defense Forces down 47 enemy UAVs – Air Force

Zelenskyy hopes most of financial aid from Germany can be allocated to Ukrainian production

LATEST

NABU to receive access to independent experts by end of Feb 2026 – Arrangement with IMF

German FM visits Odesa with Sybiha

Chernyshov appeals bail set at UAH 120 million

Ukraine synchronizes sanctions with EU's last five packages – President's website

Air defense shot down 159 enemy missiles, 4,600 drones in June - Ukrainian Air Force

BES puts Ukrbudinevstbank shareholders on wanted list

Russians hit Huliaipole with Iskander missiles, there are dead and injured – Southern Defense Forces

Zelenskyy signs documents for ratification of Agreement on Special Tribunal for Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine

Ukraine receives 9th tranche of $500 mln from IMF to cover priority budget needs – Shmyhal

Shmyhal discusses with President of European Commission need for sustainable financing of Ukraine in 2026-2027

AD
AD