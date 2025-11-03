Ukraine lacks $750 mln out of $2 bln needed for gas imports – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Ukraine lacks $750 million out of the $2 billion needed for gas imports, Europe will provide another EUR 127 million in support, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"In principle, we now understand that we are short about $750 million of the $2 billion we discussed for gas. However, President Ursula said that we will still receive about EUR 127 million in support," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Monday.

He also noted that Ukraine will maintain the format of video meetings with leaders on supporting the Ukrainian energy sector, the next meeting will be held in a week.