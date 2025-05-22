Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:02 22.05.2025

GUR: Ukraine hands over list of ‘1,000 for 1,000’ format swap to Russia

1 min read
Ukraine has given the Russians a list for the exchange of prisoners in the "1,000 for 1,000" format, Deputy Chairman of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POW) Andriy Yusov told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

As reported, on May 16, following a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation, Minister of Defense of Ukraine and head of the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul, Rustem Umerov, announced that during the negotiations the parties had agreed to conduct an exchange of prisoners of war in the format of "1,000 for 1,000."

Later, Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skybytsky stated that work on the lists began on May 16.

Subsequently, head of the Main Intelligence Agency, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that a prisoner exchange in the format of 1,000 for 1,000 could take place next week, which the Ukrainian and Russian delegations discussed during negotiations in Istanbul on May 16.

On May 19, Umerov reported that a step-by-step plan had been agreed upon for implementing the agreement on the exchange of prisoners in the “1,000 for 1,000” format, taking into account security, humanitarian and logistical aspects.

Tags: #pows

